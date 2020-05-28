Gunman dead following tractor-trailer chase, shootout in New York: police

“We had deputies out entrance blocking these roadways making an attempt to maintain our civilians protected as a result of it’s a big car that frankly is sort of unattainable to try to cease with our patrol automobiles,” mentioned Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty, in response to Rochester’s WROC-TV.

DEADLY SHOOTING NEAR GEORGE FLOYD PROTEST AS LOOTING, ARSON GRIP MINNEAPOLIS

Police mentioned they efficiently used spike strips on the tractor-trailer, however they did not cease the driving force, who later started taking pictures at officers from out of the car’s rear window.

An emergency alert was issued informing residents that police had been “currently in pursuit of a tractor-trailer 390 SB from Geneseo, he is trying to ram traffic off the highway at this time,” in response to the station.

LOS ANGELES PROTEST ERUPTS OVER GEORGE FLOYD DEATH; AMERICAN FLAG BURNED, HWY 101 BLOCKED

Dougherty mentioned a number of rounds had been fired on the officers, as he modified speeds and made a number of U-turns through the chase.

Deputies with lengthy weapons would later take “several” pictures on the car, which ultimately got here to relaxation in a ditch off the aspect of the roadway. Police mentioned no officers had been shot through the chase.

“We have a lot of scenes to tech with a lot of gunfire was exchanged,” Dougherty informed WROC-TV. “I will confirm that the operator is deceased, and we’re working through the background timeline to find out who this guy is [and] why this happened.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Police mentioned they’re in the method of figuring out what contents had been contained in the car.