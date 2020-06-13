Gunman claiming to be ‘UFC fighter from California’ wounds 8 outside San Antonio bar after being refused entry: police

The victims were five men and three woman between the ages of 23 and 41, McManus said.

Two were grazed by bullets and refused treatment. The other six went to the hospital and were in stable condition.

The most seriously injured victim was a man who suffered a gunshot wound to the rear, the chief said.

The suspect was with four other people—another man and three females—when they showed up at the REBAR nightspot. A bouncer at the door stopped them from entering.

“They were not allowed in because they were inebriated,” McManus said.

After asking the bouncer if he knew who that he was, the shooter walked to his vehicle parked across the street and returned to the REBAR parking lot with a rifle, that he said.

“There were a lot of shots fired,” McManus said.