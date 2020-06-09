Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to Release Directly on Netflix

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is now a Netflix authentic movie, the streaming service introduced Tuesday. Starring Janhvi Kapoor within the lead as one of many first two Indian ladies to fly in a fight zone, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl additionally stars Pankaj Tripathi (Mirzapur) as her father, Angad Bedi (Inside Edge) as her brother, Viineet Kumar (Mukkabaaz), Manav Vij (Udta Punjab), and Ayesha Raza (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety). Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has been directed by debutante Sharan Sharma, an affiliate director on Lust Stories, and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, and Zee Studios.

Originally slated for theatres, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is now the second main Bollywood film — after the Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmaan Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo, releasing Friday on Amazon Prime Video — to launch straight on streaming amid the pandemic. In this case, it is a case of continuous the partnership that already exists between Netflix and Dharma, which has beforehand given us the dumpster hearth Drive, with Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, and the Kiara Advani-starrer Guilty.

“Gunjan Saxena, a young girl from Lucknow with a big dream,” Kapoor narrates in a video made up of archival photographs, launched alongside. “She wanted to grow up and be a pilot. But she lived in a world that believed girls can’t even drive cars; would that world let Gunjan fly a plane? But she didn’t care about the world, she just trusted her father, who always told her, ‘Whether it’s a man or a woman flying the plane, both are called pilots.’

“In the 1999 Kargil War, Gunjan Saxena flew a Cheetah Helicopter, she protected the country, and by being the first Woman Air Force Officer to enter a war zone, she made history. Today, there are more than 1600 Women Officers in the Indian Air Force, who inspire all of India’s daughters to chase their dreams.” The video ends with photographs of Kapoor with Saxena and her household.

Saxena was one of two serving female Flight Lieutenants within the 1999 Kargil War, alongside Srividya Rajan. It’s unclear if Rajan is a part of the Netflix film.

“Gunjan Saxena is a defining film based on a true story about a woman who showed unparalleled courage, and inspiration to many in the coming years,” Johar stated in a mailed assertion. “We are excited to partner with Netflix and share this fearless story about following your heart and your dreams with millions around the world.”

No launch date has been introduced as but for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl official poster

Photo Credit: Netflix

