Gunfire heard at Mali army base as embassy warns of possible mutiny By Reuters

BAMAKO (Reuters) – Gunfire was heard on Tuesday at an army base outdoors Mail’s capital Bamako as the Norwegian Embassy and a security source stated a possible military mutiny was under method.

Local citizens and security sources stated there was gunfire at the army base in Kati, about 15 km (9 miles) outdoors Bamako, where a mutiny in 2012 caused a coup d’etat, although it was not instantly clear who was shooting at whom.

A source who deals with security for non-governmental organisations in Mali stated gunfire had actually likewise been heard near the prime minister’s workplace.

“The embassy has been notified of a mutiny in the Armed Forces and troops are on their way to Bamako. Norwegians should exercise caution and preferably stay at home until the situation is clear,” the Norwegian Embassy stated in an alert to its people.

“Yes, mutiny. The military has taken up arms,” a security source stated.

A military representative verified that gunshots were fired at the base in Kati, however stated he did not have any additional details.

Opponents of the existing president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, have actually led mass demonstrations considering that June getting in touch with Keita to resign over what they state are his failures to bring back security and address …