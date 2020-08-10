Gun Sales Hit Record High As Democrats Try To Eliminate Cops And Second Amendment

It’s not surprising when the Left attacks Americans’ Second Amendment rights or goes after the NRA. We’ve come to expect it. But it is strange when their anti-gun strategy gets them the exact opposite of what they say they want: fewer guns. They’ve created a situation where Americans don’t necessarily want but feel they need guns.

So, we have the Left, BLM, Antifa, and others working feverishly to defund or abolish the police. But what has the Left admonished people to do if they become victims of crime? You don’t need a gun; call the police.

With cities defunding or abolishing the police as in New York City, Minneapolis, Seattle, and other cities, what is the argument now? What does the anti-gun Left tell people who ask, “How do I protect myself and my family if there’s a criminal pounding on my door, about to storm in?”

With no “call the police” as an answer, the Left will now have to completely ignore the question. In fact, with the call the police answer, even cops tell people, in most cases, the police won’t arrive in time except to investigate your robbery or murder.

So, with the defunding or abolishing of police being threatened or initiated, people are answering the question themselves: they’re buying guns. In fact, it appears they’re buying guns by the bucket…