Gun background checks hit record high in June, a sign of booming sales, FBI reveals

More than 19 million checks — a key barometer for gun sales — were conducted in the very first half of 2020, significantly more than all of 2012 and lots of years prior. Gun sales usually see an uptick in presidential election years over fears an incoming president could restrict use of firearms.

GUN SALES SKYROCKET IN ILLINOIS OVER PROTESTS, CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Gun sales soared in March as governments across the United States began issuing stay-at-home orders as well as other unprecedented lockdown measures because the coronavirus took a grip across the country.

Long lines were seen outside gun shops in the days following government mandates and business closures and gun shop owners had difficulty keep their shelves stocked with firearms and ammunition.

Interest in firearms ownership continued because the economy took a sharp decline and civil unrest erupted following May 25 death of George Floyd.

“Civil unrest, rioting, looting and calls to defund police are unquestionably motivating factors of why this trend is increasing. Americans are right to be concerned for their personal safety,” said Mark Oliva, director of public affairs for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which represents gunmakers.

The group said 40 percent of those purchasing firearms are first-time buyers.

Adjusted to reflect only gun purchases, the quantity of checks for June was up nearly 136 percent over June 2019, according to the NSSF.

The Associated Press contributed for this report.