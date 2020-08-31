Gullit, Seedorf… Calhanoglu? Ibrahimovic says Turkey star ‘playing like real AC Milan No.10’

The striker, who signed a new deal with the club on Monday, has high hopes for the midfielder ahead of the new Serie A season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic says that Hakan Calhanoglu has the potential to play like a “real AC Milan No. 10” as he believes the attacking midfielder can live up to the pressure that comes with the historic shirt.

Calhanoglu has been with the club since 2017, having joined from German side Bayer Leverkusen.

The Turkey international has fired 23 goals in 129 appearances since making the move to Serie A, being an ever-present player since joining.

Calhanoglu currently wears the No. 10 shirt at Milan, a number previously worn by several club legends.

Ruud Gullit and Clarence Seedorf are among the Rossoneri icons to have worn that shirt number, and Ibrahimovic says he believes that Calhanoglu can reach that level if he continues on his current path.

“When I first met Calhanoglu, I knew hew who he was. I said to him: ‘Wearing the No. 10 of AC Milan is a great thing because all the players who wore the 10 were great. It comes with enormous pressure. It’s a huge responsibility, but if you work hard you can do it,'” Ibrahimovic told the club’s website.

“And in the last six months, I saw him work very hard. A player like Calhanoglu can do it. He did it and has to continue to do it…