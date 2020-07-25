GuliKit Route Air Bluetooth Adapter for Nintendo Switch/ Switch Lite PS4 PC, Dual Stream Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter with aptX Low Latency Connect Your AirPods Bluetooth Speakers Headphones



Product Description

GuliKit Route Air & Route Air Color



The Slimmest Wireless Audio Adapter for the Nintendo Switch,Switch Lite

Enjoy wireless audio on Nintendo Switch,Switch Lite, PS4 and PC



Dual Streaming



Support two headphones with wireless HIFI audio simultaneously and all Bluetooth 5.0, 4.0, 3.0 or 2.1 compatible.

Hiden buttons and small LEDs at the buttom side provides no any visual interference in gaming.

Super Low Latency



Enjoy smooth gaming with no lag supported by Qualcomm aptX Low Latency codec and digital HIFI audio.

Slimmest Design

The thinnest Bluetooth wireless audio adapter with only 5mm thick body exclusively for the Nintendo Switch & Switch Lite.

Plug and Play

Customized USB C port for easy use, dual buttons for two earphones connection with fast and simple pairing.

TV mode supported

When the switch is docked in TV mode, the GuliKit Bluetooth Transmitter can still be installed on the USB-A port on the side of the TV dock (using the included USB-C to USB-A adapter).

Tips:

1. To realize low delay transmission by aptX or aptX LL protocol Bluetooth headset and Bluetooth transmitter need to be equipped with aptX or aptx LL technology.

2. Due to the particularity of Bluetooth signal transmission and size limitation, TWS earphones normally have weaker signal strength and anti-interference ability compared with ordinary Bluetooth earphones.

3. Due to the nature of wireless technology itself on Bluetooth headset, there might be issues of disconnection or delay caused by telectromagnetic interferences in air sometimes.

Color

Black

Blue

White

Black

Blue

White

Microphone

✓

✓

✓

Dock Mode

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Interface

USB C

USB C

USB C

USB C

USB C

USB C

[ Easy to Use, Just One-Step ]: Set your Bluetooth earphones to pairing status. Then insert ROUTE AIR, hold the pairing button A or B 4 seconds into pairing mode with blinking white LED. Pairing is successful once LED turns to constant white. And do not need to pair again next time.

[ Real-Time Audio Sync with aptX Low Latency ]: GuliKit ROUTE AIR adopts the aptX low latency codec to eliminate that annoying lag you may get and ensure smooth transmission for excellent game feel. You can easily enjoy lossless CD sound quality.

[ 10 Meters Barrier-Free Transmission ]: Advanced ceramic antenna provides up to 10 meters barrier-free transmission without any loss. You can enjoy more space and choose the distance you want. Even if several players watch a video game together, it won’t look crowded.

[ Small and Portable Do Not Take up Space ]: The beautiful low-key elegant black with thin shape is about 5 mm. Hiden buttons and small LEDs at the buttom side provides no any visual interference in gaming.