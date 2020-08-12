Gulf War Fast Facts – CNN

The Allied coalition was made up of 39 countries: Afghanistan, Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Canada, Czechoslovakia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Honduras, Hungary, Italy, Kuwait, Morocco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Niger, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Syria, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.
The US Department of Defense has actually approximated the incremental expenses of the Gulf War at $61 billion, with United States allies supplying about $54 billion of that– Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states covered $36 billion. Germany and Japan covered $16 billion.
Estimates of Iraqi soldier deaths vary from 1,500 to 100,000
About 697,000 US troops were released to the Persian Gulf area, with382 military casualties.
Timeline
August 2, 1990 – Iraq attacksKuwait Reportedly, Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein chose to attack the little, oil- abundant country in order to settle financial obligations sustained throughout Iraq’s 8- year war with Iran.
August 2, 1990 – The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passes a resolution knocking Iraq’s intrusion of Kuwait.
August 6, 1990 – TheUNSC imposes trade and financial sanctions on Iraq.
August 7, 1990 – US President…