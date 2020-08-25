Gulf storms: Laura upgraded to hurricane as it heads towards US



Storm Laura has already brought rough seas and high winds in the Caribbean





Forecasters are warning of “life-threatening” storm surges along the US Gulf Coast as tropical storm Laura strengthens into a hurricane.

Hurricane Laura is expected to move northwest from Cuba and hit the states of Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday.

It comes as another storm, Marco, made landfall in Louisiana on Monday, bringing strong winds and rain.

Both have already wreaked havoc in the Caribbean, destroying homes and killing at least 20 people.

US President Donald Trump has issued a disaster declaration for Louisiana, ordering federal assistance to co-ordinate relief efforts.

Initially, both storms Marco and Laura were forecast to hit Louisiana as hurricanes within 48 hours of each other – raising concerns, particularly as it would have been the first time in recorded history that the state had been hit by two back-to-back hurricanes.

Now only Laura is expected to make landfall as a hurricane, as Marco has been downgraded to…