Gulf states’ normalisation with Israel ‘a matter of time’ – Middle East Monitor

Jared Kushner, a senior advisor to the United States President Donald Trump and his son-in- law, stated the Gulf nations consisting of Saudi Arabia are anticipating normalising their relations with Israel, nevertheless the concern is “the time frame”.

“A lot of the countries are watching this very closely. They are going to see how it is responded to. The younger generation [in the region] is very excited about it. Some members of the older generation still have nostalgia for a different time, and don’t want to take any risks,” Kushner stated in a special interview with the Newsweek

“But the reality is, most of these countries want to advance their economies, and they realize that by holding themselves back they are playing into Iran’s hands and Iran’s desire for a fractured and chaotic Middle East,” he included.

Kushner declared that the leaders of the Gulf states have actually grown “pessimistic about the Palestinian leadership’s intention to improve the lives of the Palestinian people”, including that they will not keep back their local aspirations and have local issues since the Palestinian management can’t determine how to progress.

