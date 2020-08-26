Gulf State to host US-brokered peace summit soon – Middle East Monitor

The United States has actually been preparing to hold a peace summit in among the Gulf States in the coming couple of weeks to go over the normalising of ties with Israel, Al-Khaleej Online reported the other day.

The news website stated that an unnamed UAE diplomatic source informed Israel Hayom that the continuous trip of the United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the area “is part of Washington’s efforts to lay down the cornerstone for a peace summit.”

Pompeo went to Israel on Monday and flew to Sudan in the very first direct flight in between Tel Aviv and Khartoum.

Israel Hayom included, according to Al-Khaleej Online, that the “summit is to be held in a Gulf State.”

The Israeli paper estimated unnamed sources stating that the United States “is trying to secure the participation of Bahrain, Oman, Morocco, Sudan and Chad beside Israel and the UAE in the peace summit.”

According to the sources, “other states, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan have not confirmed their participation yet.”

