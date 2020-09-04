Gulf Livestock 1: Japan finds second survivor from capsized ship



A 30-year-old Philippine nationwide was discovered drifting on a life raft.





A second male has actually been discovered alive in the East China Sea 2 days after his freight ship capsized throughout a hurricane.

The Gulf Livestock 1 was bring 6,000 cows and 43 team members when it went missing on Wednesday after being captured up inTyphoon Maysak

Japanese authorities stated a 30-year-old Philippine nationwide ended up being the ship’s second understood survivor when he was discovered wandering on a life raft on Friday.

Another male was discovered in the water hours previously however pronounced dead.

The vessel’s primary officer, Eduardo Sareno, was saved on Wednesday night.

The team of the truck consisted of 39 individuals from the Philippines, 2 from New Zealand and 2 from Australia.

Hopes of discovering more survivors were fading on Friday as a brand-new effective storm, Typhoon Haishen, barrelled towards the location.

What do we understand about the survivors?

The Japanese coastguard stated the second survivor is a 30-year-old Philippine nationwide, who was working as a deckhand on …