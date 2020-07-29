Gulf dispute has gone on for too long, says US special envoy – Middle East Monitor

US Special Envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, has prompted Gulf nations to end their rift stating that it has gone on for far too long which they require to begin reconstructing trust.

“The dispute has continued for too long and it ultimately harms our shared regional interests in stability, prosperity and security,” Hook is reported stating in Reuters following a conference with the Qatari foreign minister.

“Bringing an end to this dispute really will advance the collective interests of all the parties to this conflict,” Hook went to state. The US envoy remains in the Middle East to advise leaders in the area to extend a United Nations arms embargo onIran He has checked out UN Security Council member Tunisia and is anticipated to take a trip to Kuwait.

Qatar to UAE minister: ‘Blockading countries ignore reconciliation efforts’

Gulf states Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and non-Gulf state Egypt cut ties with Qatar in June 2017 over allegations it supports terrorism. Doha rejects the charges and says the bloc intends to infringe its sovereignty.

The US, together with Kuwait, have up until now unsuccessfully attempted to moderate the dispute, which Washington views as a risk to efforts to include Iran.

Earlier this month leading UN judgment body, the International Court of Justice ruled versus the Saudi- led blockade concluding in a 16 -1 choice that the restriction of Qatar- signed up airplane from flying to or from their airports and overflying their nationwide airspaces was an ostentatious offense of worldwide law.