Gulf Coast on alert: Where Cristobal may make landfall in the US

“Storm surge and tropical storm watches will likely be issued for a portion of the US Gulf Coast later today,” the National Hurricane Center stated Friday morning.

The newest forecast monitor has Tropical Depression Cristobal — the third named storm of this already lively hurricane season — shifting ashore throughout the US Gulf Coast as quickly as Sunday afternoon or night time wherever from East Texas to the Florida Panhandle.

“It looks like flooding will be the greatest threat from the storm and could occur over a wide area from Texas to Florida,” CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen stated. “It could produce widespread heavy rain associated directly from the storm and from a lot of tropical moisture that is already funneling into places like Florida.”

“The highest winds, greatest storm surge and heaviest rain may occur east of where Cristobal makes landfall, so not only is the Louisiana coast at risk but also Mississippi, Alabama and well into the Florida Panhandle,” he added.

As of 5 a.m. ET Friday, Cristobal had winds of 35 mph and gusts of 45 mph and was shifting to the north-northeast at 7 mph because it treks north from the Yucatan Peninsula. The present forecast has Cristobal regularly strengthening again right into a tropical storm because it strikes over the Gulf of Mexico. “If the center can maintain some structure, then it will allow the storm to quickly strengthen once it reemerges into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend,” CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller stated. A storm that is extra intact can have a greater probability of intensifying, or sustaining its power, than a weak and ragged one. But even then, extra elements play into the depth. “There appears to be some limiting factors in advance of the storm to keep it from intensifying into a hurricane, with wind shear and expected dry air that the storm will entrain,” Hennen stated, explaining why he is skeptical the storm will strengthen considerably. If the storm picks up velocity and does not linger alongside the US coast, the flooding threat will drop. Cristobal already has produced lethal flooding in Mexico. Portions of Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador might get one other 10 to 15 inches of rain by means of Friday, bringing the rain whole since Saturday to close 35 inches. The rainfall will proceed to carry harmful flash flooding and mudslides to the area. As the storm pulls away from the Mexican coast, the rain will subside.

