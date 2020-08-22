Gulf Coast on alert as simultaneous tropical storms threaten

The very first system to enjoy is Tropical Storm Laura, which is presently overPuerto Rico This system is anticipated to move northwest in the coming days and head towards Hispaniola and Cuba.

The 2nd system, Tropical Storm Marco, is simply east of theYucatan Peninsula This system is anticipated to cross the peninsula as it disposes a number of inches of rain prior to continuing north towards the United States.

Having 2 systems so near the United States at the very same time makes complex things to state the least.

“It’s always tough to predict hurricanes, especially their intensity,” CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen states. “In this case, it’s tough to say at this point which storm will be the strongest. The storms could potentially interact with each other and that makes this forecast (or two) even more complicated.”

The focus is on the Gulf of Mexico Both systems are headed to the Gulf ofMexico At the very same time. This is uncommon. In reality, just two times in documented history have we ever had 2 systems that were tropical storm strength or more powerful in the Gulf concurrently. Once on June 18, 1959, and once againon Sept 5, 1933. Right now, both storms might potentially heighten to cyclone strength as they move through the Gulf ofMexico “We have never had two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously,” Phil Klotzbach, a tropical scientist for Colorado State University explains. As of now, these systems are still a number of days far from affecting the United States, so there is a lot that might alter. However, because …

Read The Full Article