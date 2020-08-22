Gulf Arab states welcome truce announcement in Libya -UAE news agency By Reuters

CAIRO (Reuters) – The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has actually invited a ceasefire announcement in Libya, the UAE news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

GCC Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf gotten in touch with all celebrations “to adhere to (this) constructive step, to urgently engage in political dialogue, and to work through mediation of the United Nations to reach a permanent and comprehensive solution to end the fighting and conflict in Libya,” WAM reported.

ibya’s worldwide acknowledged federal government in Tripoli revealed the ceasefire on Friday and the leader of a competing parliament in eastern Libya likewise appealed for a stop to hostilities.

