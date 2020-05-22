Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Bachchan, Khurrana at Each Other’s Throats in Amazon Movie

Gulabo Sitabo trailer is out now. Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a two-and-a-half-minute look at the Shoojit Sircar movie starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana as two males at one another’s throats in Lucknow. The Gulabo Sitabo trailer units up the dire monetary straits of Sitabo (Khurrana) and the acrimonious relationship between the 2 leads. Eventually, the aggravated Gulabo (Bachchan) takes the authorized route, and is suggested to promote the haveli. But issues get difficult when the Indian archaeology division turns up and declares it to be a historic web site.

In addition to Bachchan and Khurrana, Gulabo Sitabo additionally stars Farrukh Jafar (Barefoot to Goa), Vijay Raaz (Gully Boy), Brijendra Kala (Sharma Ji Ki Lag Gayi), and Srishti Shrivastava (Girls Hostel). Sircar (Piku) is the director on Gulabo Sitabo, alongside Juhi Chaturvedi (October) as the author. This is their fifth collaboration as director and author, respectively, after Vicky Donor (additionally with Khurrana), Madras Cafe, Piku, and October. Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar are the producers. Gulabo Sitabo is a manufacturing of Rising Sun Films, in affiliation with Kino Films.

Gulabo Sitabo was initially set for a theatrical launch, however because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic protecting cinemas shut throughout the nation, the producers opted to promote the movie to Amazon. For the streaming service, Gulabo Sitabo is one in all seven movies that may now instantly première on Prime Video. India’s cinema giants INOX and PVR have not taken kindly to the straight-to-streaming method, with the previous warning producers of “retributive measures”.

“Shoojit Sircar’s quirky dramedy is the tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one-upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own.”

Gulabo Sitabo is out June 12 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

Photo Credit: Amazon/Rising Sun Films/Kino Works

