Gulabo Sitabo Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Review, Release Date, Songs, and More

Gulabo Sitabo releases in lower than per week on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, Gulabo Sitabo would be the first main Bollywood film to skip theatres solely and launch instantly on streaming providers, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic that is maintaining cinemas shut throughout India.

It’s precipitated a furore throughout the movie trade, dividing stakeholders. Cinema chains have expressed their disappointment, with INOX going to this point to warn of “retributive measures”. On the opposite hand, the producers guild has requested everybody to be extra understanding, given the huge quantities of cash driving on massive movies, and the extra pressures confronted by its members.

“We are unequivocally and passionately supportive of theatrical release [but for] producers to keep ‘producing’ the movies that light up our cinema screens, they need to be in business in the first place,” the Producers Guild of India stated, whereas terming INOX’s response “abrasive and unconstructive”.

It’s all excellent news for shoppers although, who get to see Bachchan and Khurrana in a brand new film from the consolation of their properties. In reality, it is the primary digital launch for both.

Gulabo Sitabo marks the fifth partnership for frequent collaborators Shoojit Sircar (the director) and Juhi Chaturvedi (the author), after the 2012 rom-com Vicky Donor (additionally with Khurrana), the 2013 political motion thriller Madras Cafe (with dialogues from Chaturvedi), the 2015 comedy-drama Piku (additionally with Bachchan), and the 2018 coming-of-age October. Sircar and Chaturvedi have solely labored with one another throughout an eight-year interval that leads into Gulabo Sitabo.

Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar are the movie’s producers. Gulabo Sitabo is a manufacturing of Rising Sun Films, in affiliation with Kino Films.

From launch date to forged, here is all it is advisable learn about Gulabo Sitabo.

Gulabo Sitabo is out June 12 at 12am IST on Amazon Prime Video worldwide. You will more than likely have the choice to obtain the total film, as is often the case for Prime Video content material.

Gulabo Sitabo forged

Bachchan and Khurrana lead the Gulabo Sitabo forged as Mirza Sheikh and Baankey Sodhi respectively. Sheikh is the cantankerous proprietor of a dilapidated mansion and Sodhi is his tenant.

Bachchan was final seen within the Marathi movie AB Anni CD — launched May 1 — in a cameo look. His final main position was in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla final 12 months, reverse Taapsee Pannu. Khurrana’s most up-to-date film was Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Gulabo Sitabo additionally stars Vijay Raaz (Gully Boy) as an officer of the Archaeological Survey of India, which seemingly declares Sheikh’s mansion as a historic website; Brijendra Kala (The Aam Aadmi Family), Srishti Shrivastava (Girls Hostel), and Farrukh Jafar (Secret Superstar).

Gulabo Sitabo trailer

Amazon launched the primary and solely trailer for Gulabo Sitabo on May 22. It launched the first characters, and arrange the movie’s premise and the dynamic between the 2 leads.

Gulabo Sitabo story

Here’s the official plot synopsis for Gulabo Sitabo, from Rising Sun Films:

“Shoojit Sircar’s quirky dramedy is the tale of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one-upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own. “Meet Mirza (Bachchan), a 78-year-old landlord, who would move heaven and earth for his most prized possession: an old dilapidated mansion in the heart of Lucknow. But this garden of roses comes with its own cluster of prickly thorns: tenants. Amongst them, most prominently, Baankey (Khuranna), a shrewd, sly and squatted tenant, who matches Mirza bit for bit in their ceaseless bantering. “Gulabo Sitabo is a slice-of-life where Mirza and Baankey are like Tom and Jerry, unique and unmatched, friend and foe, naughty and smart, little and large, all combining to produce chaos.”

Gulabo Sitabo songs

Zee Music — the rights’ holder for the Gulabo Sitabo soundtrack — launched the primary single “Jootam Phenk” on May 26. The second single “Madari Ka Bandar” was launched on June 3.

The full Gulabo Sitabo album, with all 10 songs, is now obtainable throughout all main streaming platforms, together with Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Prime Music, YouTube Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Wynk Music, and Hungama.

Gulabo Sitabo assessment

Amazon hasn’t confirmed if it’s going to be offering critics early entry to Gulabo Sitabo, which implies that critiques will doubtless not be obtainable previous to launch.

Gulabo Sitabo poster

Here’s the official Gulabo Sitabo poster:

The official Gulabo Sitabo poster

Photo Credit: Amazon/Rising Sun Films/Kino Works

