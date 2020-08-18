Guilford students meet technical glitch during first day of online classes | Education

GREENSBORO —Many students in Guilford County and other school districts throughout the state struck a wall while attempting to access their online finding out today.
NCEdCloud, which functions as a website to students online finding out systems and other applications, experienced a “degradation in service” today, according to a declaration from its supplier Identity Automation
Even after properly typing in user name and password info students and instructors on lots of events could not get the website to load.
The N.C. Department of Instruction shared in an e-mail sent out at 11:23 a.m. that the service was now working after a glitch was repaired.
In its declaration, Identity Automation stated it was still searching for the root of the issue, while marshaling resources to assist avoid extra problems.
Nora Carr, the chief of personnel with Guilford County Schools, stated in an e-mail that the the website was “slowly coming back alive” Monday early morning.
McLeansville Elementary moms and dad Kevin Cannon got his child visited first thing today, however then invested half an hour, in between about 7:30 and 8 a.m. approximately, attempting and retrying to get his boy through the website.
