Guilford sheriff says military-like vehicle is for safety, not to ‘mow down’ protesters | Local News

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers told commissioners Tuesday that the brand new vehicle they approved recently was not meant for military purposes or to intimidate protesters.
At time workshop on the 2021 county budget, several board members told Rogers they’d inquiries from constituents in regards to the ROOK tactical vehicle that is intended to keep officers safe in the face of armed suspects who’re barricaded or shooting at them.
“It was not purchased to mow down or put protesters in their place,” Rogers said. “It was purchased for the safety that we need for our deputies that are out in the field.”
The board unanimously approved the purchase all through its meeting last week without discussion. It was area of the “consent agenda” for which commissioners cast one vote covering a number of items deemed routine and not controversial.
The $295,000 machine is built atop a standard, industrial chassis suited for construction work. But it progresses tracks just like a military carrier and has accessories that can knock down doors, pick up an automobile or lift a bulletproof platform to a building’s upper floor where a sniper might be hiding.
Commissioner Carolyn Coleman said she had fielded questions from people and wanted to ensure the department was not being outfitted with military equipment.
“Unfortunately, the equipment that we have ordered, people think it is a militarized tool,” Rogers said of the ROOK.
He added he and his staff have already been talking about purchasing the ROOK as a defensive measure since an October shooting incident in High Point. During that standoff on Braddock Road, a barricaded suspect shot two deputies from the second-story hideout, wounding one of these so defectively “he will never return back to work,” Rogers said.
“If we had that tool or machine, we could have gotten up to that second floor without any of our officers being shot,” Rogers said.
Coleman said that she didn’t realize she had voted for the purchase as part of the agenda last week because she participated in the meeting remotely and the audio was so garbled that she couldn’t hear clearly.
Commissioner Alan Perdue said that he also heard from people wondering whether the ROOK was necessary.
“I let them know right quick we’ve had deputies shot this year in hostage situations,” said Perdue, noting that such situations likely will keep on given “the times we are living in.”
Rogers was at the meeting mainly to update the board on his department’s role in aiding to monitor recent protest marches in Greensboro and High Point stemming from the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
Commissioners said they were happy with the department’s performance over the last several weeks dealing with city police while also effectively protecting rural elements of the county.
“We tried to make sure that we were visible, make sure that we were respectful, make sure that we did not violate anybody’s civil rights and make sure that we were very professional,” Rogers said.
The board spent much of the four-hour meeting at the Old Guilford County Courthouse confronting the numerous uncertainties in next year’s proposed budget, which commissioners expect to refine and approve a few weeks to simply take effect July 1.
The COVID-19 pandemic has poked a multimillion dollar hole in earlier in the day revenue projections with a slowed economy.
County Manager Marty Lawing has proposed a budget that keeps services at their current levels and avoids increasing property taxes while starting only a few new initiatives.
Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston said he wanted more information and quicker results from one of these initiatives — hiring a fresh “infant mortality” coordinator to concentrate on the high level percentage of African American babies who die in their first months of life.
The board also voted to add other new positions to the budget including a “navigator” to help guide troubled clients through the intake and placement process in the Greensboro office of the Family Justice Center.
Contact Taft Wireback at 336-373-7100 and follow @TaftWirebackNR on Twitter.