Guilford police, wife save man who became trapped in sluice pipe | News

GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man was saved after becoming trapped in a sluice pipe thanks to assistance from his wife and Guilford police officers.

On Wednesday morning, officers taken care of immediately a 911 call in the area of 200 Leetes Island Road after a man fell in to the water while crabbing. The man became trapped in the entrance of a sluice pipe that runs under the roadway.

The caller was the man’s wife and she was holding him as he was in risk of being sucked into the pipe due to the outgoing tide and powerful current.

Officers Dillon and Mastriano were able to utilize rope to secure a safety line under the man’s arms for a water rescue and pull the victim to safety.

The man wasn’t injured.

Police said there have been several things which could have easily led to more severe injuries or death if the man’s wife or police wasn’t able to help him. The victim had fishing waders on which quickly filled up with water causing significant drag in to the pipe area. The pipe also narrows under the roadway and the victim could have become lodged in the pipe.

Guilford police also said among the key reason’s officers could locate the victim was because the man’s wife had SIRI activated on her phone. The woman was able to shout to SIRI to call 911 while she was a significant distance away from her phone while she was trying to save her husband’s life.

Officers were able to locate the victim through hawaii 911 tracing system.

Police said the region on Leetes Island Road has seen three incidents like this in the past 2 yrs. Police are asking residents to avoid these areas while fishing, crabbing, clamming or any type of water activity.