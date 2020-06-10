Guido Vianello seals another first-round KO in Las Vegas | Boxing News





Vianello has gained all seven of his fights

Guido Vianello charged to another first-round knockout victory in Las Vegas on Tuesday night time.

The Italian heavyweight smashed Don Haynesworth at a behind-closed-doors venue on Shakur Stevenson’s undercard, promoted by Bob Arum’s Top Rank.

A pointy proper hand from Vianello contained in the opening interval flattened Haynesworth and saved his unbeaten report intact.

A proper hand sealed the win for Vianello

The Italian is a 2016 Olympian

‘The Gladiator’ from Rome has gained all seven professional fights since representing his nation on the 2016 Olympics.

Four of his seven wins have come inside a spherical.

He is educated in Vegas by Kevin Barry, who can be in Joseph Parker’s nook.

“It was an interesting experience,” Vianello stated of the environment with out spectators.

“I spent three days enjoyable in my lodge room, however all the pieces went in line with plan.

“I knew the right hand would be there, so I worked to set up that shot. I could not have asked for anything more.”

Vianello is a former sparring associate of Tyson Fury

‘The Gladiator’ goals to be Italy’s best-ever boxer

Vianello’s supervisor Sam Jones beforehand informed Sky Sports: “Guido is quick, he can punch, he is bought extremely quick palms for a heavyweight. He goes to be a critical risk.

“Italy is not known for its fighters. Guido, I can guarantee you, will be their greatest ever boxer.

“Guido desires to be the world champion and convey big-time boxing to Italy. I do know he has the potential.”

He sparred Tyson Fury previous to the now-WBC champion’s first combat with Deontay Wilder.