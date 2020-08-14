Gui Khury: How 11-year-old made skateboarding history

“I saw this mini skateboard made for kids and I went crazy so that was his first toy,” Khury’s father Ricardo tells CNN Sport

“He used to push (himself) from the table to the couch; since he was two years old, he could push himself.”

That perhaps goes some way to explaining why, at the age of 11, Khury is already breaking new ground in the sport.

Earlier this year, he became the first person to land a 1080-degree turn — three full spins in the air — on a vertical ramp near his home in southern Brazil.

In 2012, American Tom Schaar landed a 1080 on a mega ramp, which allows skaters to jump higher and at greater speeds compared to a vertical ramp, while Tony Hawk was the first to land a 900 on a vert more than two decades ago. Hawk, who is widely credited for helping to popularize skateboarding, was among the sport’s famous names to congratulate Khury for adding an extra half-turn to his record. “Bob Burnquist, one of my favourites, he did a voice call … Tony Hawk also, he said some cool things,” Khury tells CNN Sport. The advantage of youth, says Khury, is that it allows you to spin faster in the air, but the downside of a lighter frame is that you don’t generate as much speed, and therefore height, off the ramp. With more time at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, he was able to make the short, 15-minute drive with his parents to a ramp in his grandmother’s backyard each day, setting his sights on a history-making 1080. Little by little, the trick seemed to…

