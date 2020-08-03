Guest Editor Carmelo Anthony Talks About His Journey and NBA Activism

Led by Guest Editor Carmelo Anthony, SLAM’s new magazine ( listed below) concentrates on social justice and activism as translucented the lens of basketball. 100 percent of earnings will be contributed to the Social ChangeFund Grab your copy here

Carmelo Anthony and I captured up on Zoom with a lot more than 6 feet of social range in between us. I remained in my Bed-Stuy house and he remained in his Portland house, where I might hear echoes of his kid playing in the background.

Somewhere on his journey from Brooklyn to West Baltimore to Denver to the Big Apple, Melo found out how to wield the power he made from the video game he enjoys– even when the video game stopped enjoying him back.

SLAM: I went to Morehouse College, an HBCU, and am dealing with a motion picture with Will Packer about a basketball phenom who likewise goes to an HBCU. Do you believe leading potential customers should go to Black colleges? Would you inform Carmelo Anthony, the high school super star from Oak Hill, to go to an HBCU?

CARMELO ANTHONY: Young professional athletes today must think about going to HBCUs simply as they think about going to huge universities. We need to bring more awareness to HBCUs to have them supported the exact same method larger universities are …