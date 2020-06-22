Guess Who This Smiling Sweetie Turned Into!

Before this grinning guy was the father of Latin Caribbean music and Spanish rapping, he was just another smiling sweetie growing up in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

This fashionable fella popularized a fresh genre of music he likes to call Reggaeton. As a famed record producer, rapper, singer, and actor, you cannot help but wonder how this busy media machine doesn’t go out of Gasolina.

One of his singles gained so much popularity that it became the first Spanish song since “Macarena” hitting number 1 and was even remixed by Justin Bieber.