Guess Who This Ironing Girl Turned Into!

Before this little lady was known on her impeccable fashion sense she was yet another posh kid doing the pressing while growing up in Essex, England.

Although this wannabe girl looks great in some kids’ clothes and a smile … once this pop musician in a lady group gained fame she traded in the toddler threads for high-end couture designs and a signature scowl.

The a very important factor that hasn’t changed throughout the last 46 years was this brunette babe’s dark locks … even though she’s more in to blunt bobs than baby bangs in these times.