Guess Who This Cake Kid Turned Into!

Before this cherub little little one having fun with a celebratory smash cake was treating the world to her grade-A performing and beautiful attractiveness, she was simply one other cute child with a dessert rising up in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

This towhead tot by no means crossed over to the darkish facet of life after gaining fame … and may nonetheless be noticed rocking her naturally blonde hair paired along with her piercing emerald blue eyes.

Although she appears candy sporting yellow in her cute child pics … this big-screen actress is best identified for having a ‘Mean Girl’ streak and sporting pink in Los Angeles.