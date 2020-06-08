Guess Who This Biker Kid Turned Into!

Before this riding runt was dreaming in just a dream of being on the big screen and an activist for human rights, she was yet another snapback sweetie growing up in Nova Scotia, Canada.

This biker kid is best known for her role as a quick-witted pregnant teen named after a city in Alaska, acting along side a star-studded cast including Jason Bateman and Jennifer Garner. Her future did not seem bleak after being nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for the part.

With those wheels, it appears like she still knows how exactly to whip it!