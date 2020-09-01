Guess The Celebrity Taking A Hot Bikini Selfie!

Who might this hawt mother be !?

This superstar put her abs front and center in this sensational mirror selfie she took throughout a trip out of the states. Sure, she may have the body of among her children, however this star is really in her 50s!

She comes from Los Angeles, CA, however you would not understand her as a starlet. (Though she did appear a VERY LONG TIME ago in a film that you may like to see at a specific season.)

Related: Guess The Celebrity Taking A Sweaty Selfie!

This beautiful woman is understood for her extravagant way of life, however she likewise likes to keep it genuine. Actually, you might state her income type of depends upon that!

Figure out who it is yet? It’s …

Kyle Richards!

Ch- ch-check out her post (listed below) to see the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star glammed out on her holiday in Los Cabos, Mexico.

[Image via Kyle Richards/Instagram]