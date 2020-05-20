‘Gucci Gucci’ Rapper Kreayshawn ‘Memba Her?!

Northern California songs manufacturer Kreayshawn (actual name Natassia Gail Zolot) obtained popularity in 2011 after her deluxe brand-based solitary, “Gucci Gucci,” went viral … as well as also landed an MTV VMA election for Best New Artist.

Kreayshawn is one-third of the rap gang, White Girl Mob … or WGM for brief … that included her pals, V-Nasty as well as Lil Debbie

Kreayshawn as well as the White Girl Mob took place to create various other tracks like “Pipe Down” as well as “Pizza Song” … a couple of podcasts, clothes business as well as a lot more, yet Kreayshawn’s biggest development was her kid, Desmond, in 2013.