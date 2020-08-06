‘Guardiola doesn’t fancy Stones & will make Ake better’ – Mills expects Man City to find value in £40m deal

The previous Blues protector thinks a big-money addition will prosper at the Etihad Stadium, with others being tore down the chain of command

Pep Guardiola “clearly doesn’t fancy John Stones” and will take Nathan Ake’s video game to even higher heights after investing ₤40 million ($53 m) in a brand-new centre-half at Manchester City, states Danny Mills.

The Blues were anticipated to strengthen their protective alternatives throughout the summertime transfer window.

Having decided versus discovering a replacement for Vincent Kompany in the wake of the Belgian’s departure in 2019, those at the Etihad Stadium had a hard time for consistency at the heart of their back 4.

Aymeric Laporte has actually shown to be a wise addition, however Stones and Nicolas Otamendi have actually stopped working to encourage.

That has actually led to Brazilian holding midfielder Fernandinho being asked to fill an abnormal position regularly.

The South American has actually fared very well, however a long-lasting option to an apparent concern was constantly going to be needed.

Ake is the response in the eyes of Guardiola, with the Netherlands worldwide having actually been bought from Bournemouth in the wake of the Cherries’ transfer out of the Premier League.

Mills thinks value for cash will be discovered in the flexible 25- year-old, with City’s highly-rated coach boasting an outstanding track …