Toni Freixa desires to see higher value put on La Masia academy and states there is much the Catalan club can gain from Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola could one day return to Barcelona as head coach of the first string, presidential candidate Toni Freixa has actually stated, as he exposed a manifesto created to raise the Catalans back to the top of the video game.

The Camp Nou side have actually seen their credibility damaged in 2020, as they stopped working to keep their Primera Division crown and suffered an embarrassing Champions League quarter-final exit at the hands of Bayern Munich, who beat them 8-2.

With star gamer Lionel Messi now upseting for a relocation, the club discovers itself in chaos and Freixa thinks that they require to return to essentials, with the Manchester City employer, who won 14 titles in his previous four-year stint in charge of the club, a male he views as a natural alternative to raise them back to where they belong.

“Pep once let it be known that he would like to head the Barca academy in the future, but he would also be a wonderful solution for the first team,” he informedGoal “The crucial thing is that the group plays effective and interesting football once again, which absolutely nothing like what taken place versus Bayern occurs.

“They exposed us for over 90 minutes, all the errors and failures of the group, however …