Guardian Soulmates online dating site closing after more than 15 years

Online dating site Guardian Soulmates is to shut this summer time after more than 15 years.

Since launching in July 2004, Guardian Soulmates has supplied subscribers with the chance to attach with like-minded people in search of love.

The site claims to draw 15,000 new customers each month and in 2014 obtained the “Daters’ Favourite Website” accolade on the UK Dating Awards.

However, the crew behind the site said that online dating site has turn out to be “a very different place” compared to when it was first launched, with the rise of dating apps.





The crew describes the site as having turn out to be a “very little fish in a very big pool”.

“To keep up with the changing times we’d need to invest heavily in new technology and develop a new way of operating, and it’s just not viable,” they stated.

“While we love Guardian Soulmates, it is the right time for us to bow out. We do so with a heavy heart, but with incredible memories and happiness for the relationships we have helped to create that will live on.”

Guardian Soulmates is because of formally shut on the finish of June this 12 months.

Users can proceed utilizing the site up till that time, with messaging made “free and open for all members to use” within the meantime.

The crew is at present processing refunds, stating: “Users with existing subscriptions will be refunded for days paid beyond and including 14th May.” All refunds are anticipated to have been processed by 14 June.













Several Twitter customers expressed their unhappiness over the information of Guardian Soulmates’ closure.

“Wow. I owe you a lot,” one particular person tweeted. “You had been the classiest act on the town.

“You brought people a lot of happiness and ran your business with dignity! Unlike most dating sites. Goodbye and thank you so much!”​​

Someone else said that they met their spouse by way of the site, with whom they know have two kids.

Justin Myers, the journalist behind The Guyliner, said the running a blog site “would never have existed” with out Guardian Soulmates.

Another Twitter consumer shared a photograph from their wedding ceremony day, writing: “I’m absolutely gutted. I never got the chance to say a HUGE thank you to you for being the reason I met my beautiful husband – six years ago! Thank you so much.”