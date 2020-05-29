‘Guardian’ Dog That Protected Dead Sister Pup Set for Adoption

Exclusive

The lovable, loyal canine that was discovered standing guard by his lifeless sister is heading for a a lot happier ending, hopefully … a household’s coming to undertake him.

As we reported … the Catahoula combine was present in Texas final week by Kingsville-Kleberg Health Department Animal Control & Care Center officers once they responded to a name of a canine carcass alongside a stretch of freeway.

The little man refused to depart the facet of the deceased pup, believed to be his sister, seemingly to guard her, earlier than being rescued himself. He was appropriately named Guardian.

Since then, Guardian — who’s simply 6-12 months outdated — has been within the care of the Kingsville-Kleberg animal management staff, who inform TMZ they’ve acquired greater than 100 inquiries from individuals and rescue teams about eager to undertake the viral pooch.

We’re informed the primary one who known as expressing curiosity in giving Guardian a loving residence was a girl who mentioned she’s had canines her entire life and might present him all he wants … together with different pet canines so Guardian can have some lifelong friends.





The animal management employees says the girl has an appointment to come back meet Guardian Friday at eight AM, and totally intends to pay for his pictures and the adoption payment … and take him residence together with her.

If it would not work out for some purpose, we’re informed there’s one other potential adopter who may meet him Friday morning, and clearly … much more canine lovers who’d like to have him of their residence, as nicely.