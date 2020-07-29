Guard of honor who collapsed escorts John Lewis’s casket

Advertisement

The casket of John Lewis has actually left Washington DC after depending on state for 2 days, and will now head to Atlanta for last funeral events.

The famous civil liberties leader and congressman passed away on July 17, at the age of 80, following a fight with pancreatic cancer.

On Wednesday his casket flew out of the capital, headed for Atlanta – a city he had actually represented as congressman for 17 successive terms, and more than 30 years.

A member of the honor guard who collapsed in the 96 degree heat on Monday, awaiting his casket, was back on responsibility on Wednesday and resumed his position bring the political leader’s remains.

John Lewis’s casket on Wednesday left Washington DC. A member of the honor guard who passed out on Monday – using white, 3rd from left – was back on responsibility on Wednesday

The regrettable member of the honor guard dropped on Monday in the heat

John Lewis passed away on July 17 at the age of 80, after a battle with pancreatic cancer

Celebrations of his life started on Saturday in Troy, Alabama – the town where he was born.

On Sunday his body was then taken, one last time, throughout the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama – the bridge he marched throughout with Martin Luther King Jr in March 1965.

The procession got here in Washington DC on Monday.

Lewis, called ‘the conscience of Congress’, took a trip through the streets in a motorcade, dropping in the Lincoln Memorial and passing along Black Lives Matter Plaza, relabelled in June.

His casket was reached the Capitol where he lay in state under the Rotunda – the very first black political leader to be given the honor.

Lewis’s casket is performed of the Capitol on Wednesday, after 2 days of ceremonies

The Alabama- born congressman was the very first black political leader to lie underneath the Rotunda

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (in blue) and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (beside her) search as Lewis’s casket is gotten of the Capitol following 2 days of homages

Pelosi is comforted by Michael Collins, Lewis’s long-serving chief of personnel, on Wednesday

The casket was drawn from the Capitol to the airport, where it was flown to Atlanta

A service was held inside the Capitol on Monday afternoon, with Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House, and Senate leader Mitch McConnell amongst those providing eulogies.

Joe Biden, Mike Pence and other political figures paid their aspects after the event. Donald Trump was obvious in his lack.

The casket was moved outside for a public watching on Monday night and throughout Tuesday.

Then, on Wednesday, it started the last leg of the journey.

Ceremonies will conclude on Thursday, with a personal funeral service at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta – a church with strong ties to the civil liberties motion.

John Lewis’s casket is filled on to an airplane at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland