Guacamole with corn chips recipe

I’m perhaps one of the only food lovers in the world who hates avocados! I discover the texture strange and the flavour pointless, but dress them up with plenty of spring onion, chilli, coriander and lime, and they’re transformed in to something sublime.

Prep time: 10 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

2 avocados, halved and destoned

100g Greek yogurt

4 spring onions, finely chopped

½ green chilli, finely chopped

A handful of finely chopped coriander leaves and stalks

The juice of just one lime

1 tbsp olive oil

A pinch of paprika to serve

Corn chips, to serve

METHOD