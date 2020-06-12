Guacamole with corn chips recipe

I’m perhaps one of the only food lovers in the world who hates avocados! I discover the texture strange and the flavour pointless, but dress them up with plenty of spring onion, chilli, coriander and lime, and they’re transformed in to something sublime.

Prep time: 10 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 avocados, halved and destoned
  • 100g Greek yogurt
  • 4 spring onions, finely chopped
  • ½ green chilli, finely chopped
  • A handful of finely chopped coriander leaves and stalks
  • The juice of just one lime
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • A pinch of paprika to serve
  • Corn chips, to serve

METHOD

  1. To make the guacamole, mash the avocados in to a smooth paste. I like to leave a little texture.
  2. Mix in the yogurt, spring onions, chilli, coriander, lime juice and a good pinch of salt. Transfer to a serving dish and drizzle within the oil and garnish with a pinch of paprika.
  3. Serve immediately with corn chips for dipping.



