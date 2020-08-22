GTRACING Gaming Chair with Footrest Big and Tall Office Executive Chair Heavy Duty Adjustable Recliner with Headrest Lumbar Support Cushion Desk Chair Black



GTRACING has been in business since 2011 as a professional manufacturer specializing in gaming chairs and office chairs that always focused on strict quality management. We continue to focus on ergonomic design for all GTracing products in order to promote health conscious computer use.We insist on developing products that improve quality of life.We hope that professional services can be supported by more people.

GTRACING GAMING CHAIR



GT901 Black is designed specially for the comfort of video game players.It perfectly fit your body shape, give you the most comfortable support.Ergonomic design with head and lumbar pillows for adjustable support.High-quality PU leather (easily cleaned and fade resistant),360 degree swivel, enjoyable rocking function,etc.

Retractable Footrest

165° Reclining

Height Adjustable

Material: bonded leather

Color: White /Black

Weight Capacity: 350lbs

Dimensions:20.47″(L) x 21.26″(W) x 48.8″-52″(H)

Seat Height: 18.1″- 22″

Adjustable seat height

Different height allows you to enjoy different visual effects.

Tilt Angle Adjustable

A tilt-tension knob underneath the seat makes it possible to adjust the tilt angle.

Tilt and lock function

Pull out the paddle to enable tilt function, push in to lock in position.

Thick padded seat

Thick padded seat, headrest and lumbar pillow keep you comfy.

✔PERFECT FOR GAMING: GTRACING is dedicated to make the best gaming chair for pro gamers. Choose us, and improve your gaming experience! Dimensions:20.47″(L) x 21.26″(W) x 48.8″-52″(H); Maximum weight capacity: 350 pounds.

✔ERGONOMIC DESIGN: Strong metal frame designed to help promote a comfortable seated position. Thick padded back & seat,and retractable footrest take this chair to the next level of comfort.

✔MULTI-FUNCTION: Armrest and seat-height adjustable; 90~170°reclining and rocking; 360°swivel; 6- point base built with heavy duty; Smooth-rolling casters; Removable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion; Retractable footrest.

✔HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL: Smooth PU leather, added seat cushion, and lumbar & headrest pillows offer added support and comfort. Heavy-duty base and nylon smooth-rolling casters for great stability and mobility.

⚠NOTICE* Due to COVID-19 and other incidents recently, our warehouse in California has been affected. It may take a little more time than usual to scan and ship products from California. Thanks for your understanding.