GTRACING Gaming Chair with Bluetooth Speakers Music Video Game Chair Audio【Patented Design】 Heavy Duty Ergonomic Office Computer Desk Chair GT890M Blue

Product Description

GTRACING Bluetooth Adapter

*Not Included*

With our new released Bluetooth adapter, you can connect PC/PS4/Switch with our

audio gaming chair or other Bluetooth speakers / headphones.

Bluetooth Speakers

Original designed with speakers. Listen and feel the music in your chair!

Adjustable Armrests

Adjustable 3D armrest. Raise or lower it to make it comfortable for your arm.

90~165° Reclining

Large angle adjuster, 90~165° reclining function. Game or rest at any desired angle！

Metal Frame

Strong metal frame is designed to promote a correct sitting position.

Premium Foam

High-density cold-cure foam. Supportive thick padded seat keeps you comfy all day long.

SGS Standard

Safe and heavy duty gas lift cylinder which has SGS ceretification.

Material

PU leather

PU leather

PU leather

PU leather

Carbon Fiber

Bluetooth Speakers

✓

✓

Weight Capacity

300lbs

300lbs

300lbs

300lbs

170

Height Adjustment

✓

✓

90~170° Reclining

✓

✓

✓

✓

Rocking & Locking

✓

✓

✓

✓

Adjustable Armrest

up&down, left&right

up&down, left&right

Retractable Footrest

✓

♫ MUSIC GAMING CHAIR: Original designed with two Bluetooth speakers. The surround sound system brings out the best in your entertainment, delivering remarkable and richly detailed stereo sound out loud in solid bass and clear, full audio. Connect it to your smartphone, tablet or other Bluetooth-enabled devices, and enjoy music, mobile game or movie with thrilling, cinema-like sound from the comfort of your gaming chair.

♫ ERGONOMIC DESIGN: Strong metal frame designed to help promote a comfortable seated position, keeping you comfy after long hours of game or work. Thick padded back & seat are perfect for relaxing.

♫ MULTI-FUNCTION: Bluetooth speakers for 6-hour music play; Armrest adjustable(up&down,left&right); Seat-height adjustable; 90~170°reclining; Rocking; 360°swivel; Removable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion for added support.

♫ HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL: Smooth PU leather upholstery. Thick padded seat cushion made of high density foam. Heavy-duty chair base and nylon smooth-rolling casters for great stability and mobility. Weight Capacity: 300lbs

⚠NOTICE* Due to COVID-19 and other incidents recently, our warehouse in California has been affected. It may take a little more time than usual to scan and ship products from California. Thanks for your understanding.