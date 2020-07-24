GTRACING Gaming Chair Office Chair High Back Fabric Computer Chair Desk Chair PC Racing Executive Ergonomic Adjustable Swivel Task Chair with Headrest and Lumbar Support (Gray)



Price: $189.99 - $179.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 17:49:40 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Headrest&Lumbar Pillow

Removable headrest and lumbar cushion for more comfort.

Ergonomic Design

More efficiently and comfortably,multi-function meet all kinds of body shape.

Adjustable Armrests

Simple controls let you raise/lower your armrest at any angle you want

90~170° Reclining

A large angle-adjustable backrest to help you adjust your sitting position.

Smooth Wheels

Heavy duty and high quality casters that moves smoothly.

Breathable fabrics

The breathable material gives you a more comfortable experience.

☀ERGONOMIC DESIGN: Strong metal frame designed to help promote a comfortable seated position, keeping you comfy after long hours of game or work. Thick padded back & seat take this chair to the next level of comfort.

☀MULTI-FUNCTION: Armrest and seat-height adjustable; 90~170°reclining and rocking; 360°swivel; 5-point base built with heavy duty; Smooth-rolling casters; Removable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion.

☀HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL: Soft fabric surface, added seat cushion, and lumbar & headrest pillows offer added support and comfort. Heavy-duty base and nylon smooth-rolling casters for great stability and mobility.

☀WIDE APPLICATIONS: GTRACING gaming chair is an ideal seat of choice for working, studying and gaming. It will make your space more modern and elegant,and make you more comfortable.