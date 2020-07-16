GTPLAYER Gaming Chair with Footrest Ergonomic Massage Office Chair for Adults (Black)



★PERFECT FOR GAMING: GTPLAYER is dedicated to making the best game chairs for pro gamers. Choose us, and improve your gaming experience! Dimensions: 20.87″(L) x 27.56″(W) x 49.21″-53.15″(H); Sitting Area Dimensions: 19.68”(L) x 19.68”(W); Maximum Weight Capacity: 300 pounds

★ERGONOMIC GAMING CHAIR: Ergonomic game chair design with free massager lumbar support, headrest pillow wider and thicker adjustable armrests with an ergonomic shape, larger-size seat cushion, sturdy retractable footrest

★MULTI FUNCTIONS: 90° to 155° reclining, Seat-height adjustable, Linkage armrest with thick soft PU covered, 360° swivel, 5-point steel base with heavy-duty, Smooth-rolling casters, Retractable footrest for rest, Removable headrest pillow and massage lumbar cushion

★HIGH MATERIAL SWIVEL CHAIR: Solid integrated metal frame, International standard gas lift, Skin-friendly artificial PU leather with high-density thicker sponge inside

★WIDE USAGE: This GTPLAYER gaming chair with footrest can be used as office chair, computer chair, racing chair. It’s suitable for you to play computer games, watch TV, do the work and have a rest. It will make your space more modern and elegant.