GTMONSTER Racing Style Gaming Chair, Reclining Ergonomic Leather Computer Game Chair, Swivel Gaming Chairs for Adults, in Red



Price: $179.99

(as of Jul 28,2020 15:46:28 UTC – Details)



Get comfortable when playing games or at work with this super cool , GTMONSTER high-back game chair is not only stylish, professional style, exquisite support, all-day comfort. We take every game chair seriously. Strict inspection has been carried out from product design to factory testing. We hope that every customer can get the perfect product, so we will always strive to make you satisfied. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for buying our game chairs. Ergonomic design with humanized ergonomic design, users are fully mobile, whether you are playing games, working on a computer, or having a meeting in the office. Safety provide safe and stable seat lifting function, Heavy duty base to ensure the stability of the chair. In addition, the thickened steel frame ensures the reliability of the chair, Heavy with smooth casters protect the wood floor from scraping, and high-density cushioning sponges ensure long-term deformation. Function the product has the characteristics of 360°rotating function , adjustable height, adjustable waist pillow and headrest. The angle of the back of the chair can be adjusted from 90-170degrees to meet your different needs of work, play and rest. Supporting system. Adjustable neck pillow and waist support, soft neck pillow and waist support pillow design to provide additional support. When sitting for a long time, it is comfortable and protects your neck and spine. The metal frame makes the chair strong enough. Bearing 300 pounds. Materials high quality PU leather, chairs with large and soft armrests with adjustable height. A thicker, high-density sponge will provide you with a more comfortable cushioning experience, while a broad backrest will provide you with better support. Dimensions 20.9″(L) x 21.26″(W) x 48.43″-51.97″(H); Sitting Area Dimensions: 16”(L) x 19.68”(W); Maximum Weight Capacity: 300 pounds.

✔【Comfortable seat】a racing game chair that provides luxury and comfort, whether for intense game conversations, climbing to the top of the league table, or long working hours. GTMONSTER is committed to creating the best game chairs for professional players. Choose us and improve your game experience! Dimensions: 20.86″(L) x 21.26″(W) x 48.82″-51.97″(H); Sitting Area Dimensions: 16”(L) x 19.68”(W); Maximum Weight Capacity: 300 pounds.

✔【Ergonomic design】to prevent repetitive stress, it is important to have the correct ergonomic posture when sitting for a long time, a sturdy metal frame helps promote a comfortable sitting position, and the seat is adjustable to ensure that each user of different heights can adjust the chair to keep you comfortable after playing or working for a long time. The thick back and seat make this chair more comfortable.

✔【Freely adjustable】 the height of the armrest and seat is adjustable; find the best position by raising or lowering the chair and tilting between 90 and 170 degrees . The soft cushioned armrest rotates with the recliner. A complete 360-degree rotation can achieve dynamic motion. 5-point base built with heavy duty; removable headrest and waist cushion.

✔【Selected materials】high-density molded foam, more comfortable, resilient, long service life; smooth PU leather, skin-friendly and wear-resistant, increased seat cushions as well as waist and headrest provide extra support and comfort. Heavy foundation and nylon smooth rollers with excellent stability and maneuverability.

✔【Wide range of applications】GTMONSTER game chairs are ideal for work, study and games. Watch TV, work and rest, it will make your space more modern, more elegant, and make you more comfortable.