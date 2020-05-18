GTA Online Services Went Down Due to “Extremely High Player Volumes” Caused by Epic Store Sale

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) on-line crashed thanks to an enormous and surprising inflow of recent gamers. The sport was out there at no cost from the Epic Store sale, and gamers then rushed to play GTA Online, which led to the outage and players being unable to play on-line. Rockstar, the corporate behind GTA V, took to Twitter to acknowledge the outage brought about by “extremely high player volumes.” In a observe up, the corporate posted that the problems have been resolved and that the sport needs to be accessible for PC gamers.

In its tweet Rockstar mentioned that due to “extremely high player volumes”, it’s going through points with Rockstar Games Services together with the Rockstar Games Launcher and GTA V for PC. The firm mentioned it’s actively working to resolve the problems and can replace gamers of any adjustments.

Epic Games Store is at the moment giving away GTA V at no cost until May 21 and shortly after it made the sport out there on its retailer, an enormous variety of folks began to entry the web site to obtain the sport. This brought about slowdowns, errors, and crashes that Epic had to resolve. Soon after, Rockstar Games Services for GTA V began going through points — not shocking in any respect.

However, the corporate appears to have fixed the problems and has up to date the gamers by means of its Twitter account stating, “The issue impacting service performance for the Rockstar Games Launcher and GTAV on PC is now resolved. Thank you for your patience.”