GTA 5 on PS5 in 2021, ‘Expanded and Enhanced’, With Limited Free GTA Online

GTA 5 isn’t going anywhere. At the online PS5 event, Rockstar Games announced that an “expanded and enhanced” Grand Theft Auto V will release in the next half of 2021 on the PS5 — eight years after its launch. Additionally, a fresh standalone GTA Online will soon be available for free on the PS5 exclusively. But there exists a caveat: it’s going to only be free for the first 90 days. GTA Online will also offer exclusive content for next-generation consoles, like the PS5.

In its announcement, Rockstar claimed “a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades, and performance enhancements” for GTA 5 on the PS5. Rockstar never bothered to enhance GTA 5 for the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, likely since there clearly was no financial incentive. But the launch of PS5 is that opportunity. Rockstar said it will require “full advantage” of the PS5’s sophisticated, new hardware, delivering a version of GTA 5 that’s “more beautiful and more responsive than ever.”

Since its original release in 2013, GTA 5 has sold over 130 million copies worldwide. To further entice new purchases and increase engagement on the PS4, Rockstar also announced free $1,000,000 in-game GTA Online cash, on a monthly basis until GTA 5’s launch on the PS5 in 2021. All you’ve to accomplish is play GTA Online once every month. You’ll need an ongoing PS Plus subscription, naturally.

GTA 5 is going in between July and December 2021 on the PS5. If you were longing for a GTA 6 announcement at the PS5 event, it appears like a lot more of a wait now.