GT Omega Steering Wheel Stand PRO for Thrustmaster T150 Force Feedback Racing Wheel PS4 & Pedals, Supporting TX, Xbox, Fanatec – Foldable, Tilt-Adjustable Design for Ultimate Sim Racing Experience



Price: $139.95

For a Realistic, Incredible Racing Experience:



The GT Omega Wheel Stand is the ideal solution for racing in front of the TV on your PlayStation, PC or Xbox.

The unique design of our racing wheel stand allows you to mount your pedals, shifter and wheel in an ergonomic and realistic racing position while gaming.

Use it once, and you will never want to race with a regular controller again. The GT Omega Wheel Stand makes racing feel like the real deal. Upgrade your stand to a cockpit to make your racing experience complete.

Durable Construction:

The GT Omega Racing Wheel Stand is all about quality, stability and durability. Engineered with steel box tubing, it will survive years of heavy use. The twin spar design offers excellent rigidity and improves access to pedals. Perfect for heel and toe driving!

Fully Adjustable:

Whether you are driving in an office chair, dining chair or even sofa, our stand can be used comfortably in any situation. The adjustable height and tilt feature ensures anyone can find their perfect driving position. Gear shifters can mount on left or right side to suit your preference.

Fold & Store In 30 Seconds Or Less:

As our wheel stand is intended for indoor use we have prioritised a compact and easy to store design. The stand can be folded and packed away when not in use. It folds super-fast and reduces to a surprisingly small size without having to remove your equipment, making it the perfect option for gamers who have limited storage space.

