Twenty years back to the afternoon GSMArena.com was created. Over the final two decades your website grew notably and we expanded our tech curiosity to new platforms aswell.

Our YouTube channel reached 1 million subscribers this April (dont skip the celebratory video mashup). This is the consequence of a lot of effort to make our videos more informative, a proper companion to our written reviews, but also thanks to the love and support weve been receiving from you.

We worked on improving the GSMArena app and on introducing new features to your website  the most recent is our revamped loudspeaker test.

We also started collect pricing home elevators phones from stores from around the world to help make price hunting easier and regularly update our Buyers guide listing among the better phones in a number of categories.

We keep reviewing phones, needless to say  it is possible to follow us on Instagram to see new models because they come into any office  but weve expanded beyond just phones, we also review smart watches, wireless earbuds and even the casual electric scooter or laser engraver, such a thing we think you might find interesting.

Thank you for supporting all of us those years! We look forward to delivering specifications, thoughts and reviews on gadgets for another two decades.