GSMArena app update: version 1.2 is now live

For days gone by year, we’ve been hearing your feedback and monitoring app vitals and stability. The latest version 1.2 is very nearly entirely specialized in squashing bugs and improving the experience.

Small, yet annoying things, like inconsistent back button behavior or automatic page refreshes in the center of writing a comment should really be a thing of the past. In an effort to steadfastly keep up with Android OS developments, the GSMArena app now sports automatic dark mode toggling, which follows the system-wide setting by default. You can also force the app to adhere to your preferred theme, of course.

Beyond cosmetic and behavioral changes, lots of effort was also put in major code upgrades, re-writing and migration to new support libraries. In yet another big move, we upgraded our server hardware and software across our desktop and mobile sites. All of this should result in snappier and more responsive behavior and shorter loading times throughout. Plus, Unicode support is now a real possibility, which means you may use emojis in you comments.













New dark mode and Unicode support

In order to get the most effective and most up-to-date experience on Android, a few that you are running V1.2 of the app (you can always check the version number in the settings menu). If not, directly over to the Google Play Store and obtain the update.

Also, be sure to report any odd behavior over the site on all platforms, so we are able to continue to identify issues and improve our products. All of these are in-house projects, created and maintained by our team with a lot of love and effort and we’ll continue doing our far better make them whenever you can.

