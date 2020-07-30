GSM SIM Card for GPS Trackers – Pet Kid Senior Vehicle Tracking Devices – 30 Day Service Includes US Canada & Mexico Roaming



Price: $4.88

(as of Jul 30,2020 17:05:18 UTC – Details)



If you own a GPS device, you will need a wireless plan to enable tracking services to work and communicate with the tracker remotely via the phone number associated with the SIM card. Some devices use text messaging to locate the tracker, others use data connection. Either way, our service offer voice call, text and nationwide 4G LTE Data.

After SIM activation, it may take up to 24 hours for the GPRS and data settings to sync and update with your device. Make sure to turn on your device in an area with good reception.

Please Note: 2G & 3G services might not be available in all areas due to carrier decommissioning/shutdown of these frequencies, SpeedTalk Mobile recommends using 4G or newer devices for better service. Existing SpeedTalk customers who are using the service on their 2G or 3G devices, can continue to purchase SpeedTalk products to refill/reup their existing accounts.

SpeedTalk Mobile offers its services through subscription plans which auto-renew every 30 days. Plan begins as soon as you activate your service. You’ll be charged the rate stated at the time of purchase, every month, until you cancel. There is no contract, cancellations can be made any time by contacting customer support. A valid credit card is required to cover overages in case you exceed the applicable Voice, SMS and Data limits. To avoid overage charges, you should purchase the appropriate plan for your anticipated needs.

50 Minutes & 100 SMS & 100MB Data are included in this plan for 30 days.

NO Activation Fee. NO Contract. NO Credit Check.

Punch out the 3-in-1 ready to use SIM card. Standard SIM, Micro SIM and Nano SIM.

A new number is auto generated upon activation of service.