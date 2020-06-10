Grubhub spurns Uber and will merge with Europe’s Just Eat Takeaway

After not exactly a month of back-and-forth, Grubhub has walked away from a potential acquisition from Uber and will instead merge with European company Just Eat Takeaway. The all-stock deal is expected to close in the very first quarter of 2021.

Uber was looking to buy Grubhub because the combined food ordering and delivery service could have rivaled, and maybe even surpassed, market leader DoorDash. An acquisition of Grubhub — which owns Eat24, Seamless, and MenuPages — would have been so significant that it had been already drawing regulatory heat. Shortly after talks involving the two organizations were made public in May, a number of US Senators alerted the country’s top antitrust officials asking for the potential deal to be scrutinized.

Possible antitrust trouble was one reason Uber reportedly balked in recent days. Grubhub’s unsavory business methods — like using misleading websites and phone numbers so that you can charge burdensome, even predatory fees, or setting up internet sites for restaurants that aren’t even on its platform — was another.

That said, Uber still apparently believes that its food delivery business has to get bigger so that you can turn a profit. “Like ridesharing, the food delivery industry will need consolidation in order to reach its full potential for consumers and restaurants,” an Uber spokesperson told CNBC. “That doesn’t mean we are interested in doing any deal, at any price, with any player.”

Grubhub was also reportedly spooked by the mounting pressure from US lawmakers. The deal with Just Eat Takeaway will still likely draw some scrutiny, simply not as much. Just Eat Takeaway is it self the result of a current merger between British service Just Eat and Dutch company Takeaway.com.

“Combining the companies that started it all will mean that two trailblazing start-ups have become a clear global leader,” Matt Maloney, Grubhub’s CEO, said in a statement. “We share a focus on a hybrid model that places extra value on volume at independent restaurants, driving profitable growth.”

“Both of us have a firm belief that only businesses with high-quality and profitable growth will sustain in our sector,” Just Eat Takeaway CEO Jitse Groen said in a statement. “I am excited that we can create the world’s largest food delivery business outside China. We look forward to welcoming Matt and his team to our company and working with them in the future.”