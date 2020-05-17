Grubhub Driver Allegedly Runs Over Restaurant Worker On Video



A Grubhub driver is implicated of running over a Chicago restaurant worker after he allegedly tossed a fit when asked to socially distance– currently, polices claim he’s transformed himself in.

The wild event was partly caught on video from Friday night out in the Lakeview community, where Angenita Tanner— proprietor ofMs T’s Southern Fried Chicken on Chicago’s northside– was seen saying with a supposed Grubhub driver she and also her team had actually obviously simply entered it with within, all due to the fact that he would not adhere to instructions.

Tanner claims the individual appeared to grab a shipment for a Grubhub client, however when Tanner informed him to wait outdoors considering that she just allows a single person in at once … he allegedly began shedding it and also triggered a hullabaloo, kicking the door and also storming out– per Tanner.

She, her 24- year-old child, Bijan Early, and also at the very least another worker that used his cam complied with the guy to obtain his certificate plate and also call the polices. An disagreement took place as Tanner went back and also forth with the individual, while Bijan stood in front of his automobile.

You can see what takes place next off below– the individual is seen increasing and also striking Bijan prior to the clip promptly eliminates. According to Tanner, the event did not finish there– she informed cops the male entirely ran Bijan over, sending her to the health center with significant injuries.

Tanner claims Bijan endured numerous damaged bones and also needed to go right into surgical procedure– luckily, it seems like she’s mosting likely to recuperate. Meanwhile, Chicago PD claims somebody has actually transformed themselves in over the supposed criminal offense. No more information on the perp is right away readily available.